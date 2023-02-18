Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi takes care of Lakshmi and tells her to not leave the house. Later, at the dinner table, Soniya humiliates Lakshmi. Malishka joins Soniya in insulting Lakshmi. Rishi shouts at Soniya and asks her to apologize.

Later, Virendra feels upset after witnessing Soniya’s rude behaviour with Lakshmi. The latter comes to talk to Virendra. However, he breaks down in front of her. Virendra mentions about her daughter Lakshmi being insulted in front of all. Lakshmi also gets emotional and hugs him.

Now, in the coming episode, Neelam meets Malishka’s parents. Abhay and Kiran ask Neelam about Rishi and Malishka’s marriage date. Neelam remains speechless. They give her time to think and answer their queries. Soon, Neelam gives Rishi an ultimatum of one month. He asks Rishi either get Lakshmi married in a month or she would forcibly get him married to Malishka.

What will be Rishi’s decision?

