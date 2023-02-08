Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi convinces Lakshmi to return home with him. Lakshmi packs her bag and goes along with Rishi. Meanwhile, Aayush and Aahana celebrate Lakshmi’s return. Neelam gets frustrated and slaps Aayush. She also mentions that Rishi will have to choose between his mother and Lakshmi.

Lakshmi witnesses the house dividing into two parts. She decides to leave the house for everyone’s happiness. Soon, Lakshmi writes a letter to Rishi mentioning leaving the house. Lakshmi keeps the note near the bed and leaves Oberoi house.

Now in the coming episode, Rishi learns about Lakshmi leaving the house and informs Aayush. Soon, Rishi and Aayush go on a mission to search for Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Lakshmi gets into trouble as she witnesses a murder. The murderers see her and decide to kill her to save themselves from the police. Lakshmi tries to escape but they kidnap her.

Will Rishi save Lakshmi?

