Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi gets saved but a pillar falls on Lakshmi’s head and she gets unconscious. Rishi rushes her to the hospital. The doctors attend Lakshmi while Rishi waits outside the OT. Soon, the doctor informs Rishi that Lakshmi’s life is in danger. He suggests doing an operation that can lead to memory loss or coma. Rishi gets shocked and breaks down.

Lakshmi fights for her life in the hospital. Rishi talks to her but she fails to respond to the treatment. Soon, Rishi breaks down and the nurse asks him to leave the OT. Later, Rishi goes to a temple and prays for Lakshmi’s recovery. Rishi stands on one foot and requests god to save Lakshmi.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi realizes his love for Lakshmi and decides to head to the hospital to confess his love to Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Malishka, Neelam, Virendra, and other family members leave to reach the hospital. Rishi comes to Lakshmi’s room. The latter gets conscious. Rishi starts talking to Lakshmi while holding her hands. Soon, Rishi confesses his love for Lakshmi and says ‘I Love You’ to her.

Will Lakshmi respond to Rishi’s love confession?

