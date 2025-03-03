Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Balvinder Senses Lakshmi’s Presence, Anushka Stops Shalu & Aayush’s Engagement

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It has been ruling over hearts for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi finds it difficult to seek help, while Shalu is worried about Lakshmi. Anushka wishes to seek Aayush’s love.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi struggles inside the cold storage while Balvinder finds something fishy. He senses Lakshmi’s presence in the hospital and screams. Lakshmi’s condition deteriorates, creating a critical moment. Balvinder gets worried, while Malishka is scared that no one will find out that she is behind Lakshmi’s disappearance.

On the other hand, Aayush and Shalu exchange rings, but Anushka intervenes, saying that this engagement cannot happen, leaving everyone shocked. Neelam becomes angry and asks Anushka to leave her house, but she stays stubborn. However, Anushka shows something that shocks Neelam, Rishi, Aayush, Shalu, and others.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?