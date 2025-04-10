Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi & Shalu Disguise As Income Tax Officers, Get Into Balwinder’s House

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka faints after a woman hits her. Lakshmi and Shalu bring her to the hospital. Shalu lies to Aayush about her and Lakshmi’s conspiracy against Malishka.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi decides to take Malishka’s DNA sample as she is unconscious. With the help of the nurse, Lakshmi takes Malishka’s blood for a DNA test. After Malishka, she thinks about getting Balwinder’s DNA sample to find the truth.

Shalu and Lakshmi hatch a plan and disguise themselves as income tax officers. They come to Balwinder’s house and fool him into thinking they have come to check his house. Lakshmi starts the investigation and searches for evidence of Balwinder and Malishka’s connection. At the same time, Balwinder gets worried, wondering how he will save himself.

What will happen next?

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.