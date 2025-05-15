Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka’s Lie, Accusation On Lakshmi, And Now The Decision To Leave The House!

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has entertained viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka plans to make Lakshmi Guilty in front of everyone.

Bhagya Lakshmi is returning with a new twist. Malishka accused Lakshmi on the day of baby shower that she tried to drop her baby! Rishi supported Lakshmi, but Malishka directly accused him.

Shalu revealed a big truth in front of everyone: Malishka’s baby is not Rishi’s!

But no one is ready to listen. Neelam said CCTV footage will be checked, will the truth come out?

In the upcoming episode, Rishi angrily asks Lakshmi to leave the house, and Lakshmi says in a painful tone, ‘Where I have no value, what is the use of staying there?’

When Lakshmi is leaving, Neelam says, ‘Don’t come back now!’

Is this the end of Lakshmi and Rishi’s relationship? Or will Malishka’s truth be revealed to everyone now?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the hearts for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show revolves around Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. The struggle to get together for Rishi and Lakshmi increases as Malishka conspires against them.

Keep watching Bhagya Lakshmi for the full drama!