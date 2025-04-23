Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Neel Tries To Kidnap Lakshmi, Rishi Comes In Action

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Kiran makes Shalu unconscious to save Malishka from getting exposed.

In the upcoming episode, Balwinder kidnaps Shalu in his car’s trunk. On the other hand, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) discovers Neel’s truth as she sees him without a mustache and beard. To save himself, Neel chases Lakshmi and finds her in the backyard. Neel threatens Lakshmi with a knife in his hand.

Neel tries to kidnap Lakshmi and take her away from the house. But as Lakshmi struggles, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) comes to rescue her. He comes in action and heats Neel. Neel and Rishi fight with each other, and Rishi discovers that it’s Neel as his moustache comes out. Rishi and Lakshmi catch Neel and take him inside the house to expose him.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.