Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Neelam Learns About Malishka’s Baby’s Father

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has entertained viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms.

In the upcoming episode of Bhagya Lakshmi, Shalu is set to get married and join in Oberoi Family. Lakshmi requests Neelam not to do the same thing that happened with her. Neelam asks Lakshmi whether it is a threat. To which Lakshmi replies, It is a humble request. On the other hand, Malishka asks Balwinder not to call her again and again. And Neelam overhears her conversation and learns that Malishka’s baby’s father is Balwinder.

Will Neelam apologise to Lakshmi for her wrongdoings?

