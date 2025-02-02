Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu And Aayush Reunite, Lakshmi’s Unbearable Pain

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmi sacrifices herself for Shalu and Aayush’s love.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush regains consciousness but wishes to meet Shalu. Karishma warns Shalu not to meet, but Neelam allows her. Shalu becomes emotional and asks Aayush about his condition. Aayush pretends to be hurt to tease Shalu. They indulge in cute banter. On the other hand, Lakshmi bears the pain of sacrificing her love for Rishi for the sake of Shalu and Aayush alone.

Aayush once again proposes to Shalu for marriage. , Shalu agrees to tie the knot this time, but they are unaware of Lakshmi’s hidden sacrifice for Shalu and Aayush. But the moment turns critical as Aayush’s condition deteriorates. Shalu calls the doctors who operate on him instantly.

How will Aayush and Shalu react after they discover about Lakshmi’s sacrifice?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?