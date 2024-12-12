Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Discovers Anushka’s Truth, Malishka Makes A Masterplan

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, thrills the audience with major twists and dramas in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka refuses to accept Rishi’s request.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam talks to Lakshmi and calls her daughter, remembering their relationship. She tells her that Malishka will give birth to Rishi’s child, and she is the future of the house, as well as Rishi. Neelam asks Lakshmi to leave the house as there is no need for her in the house now, which breaks her heart, and she cries.

On the other hand, Shalu and Aayush indulge in a heated argument. Aayush confronts Shalu, asking why Rishi is always in the spotlight. He emphasizes that in the problems between these two, someone else is enjoying the benefit, and that is Malishka. Shalu understands his perspective. Malishka shares her master plan with Kiran, highlighting that now she will close Lakshmi’s chapters.

Later, Shalu overhears Anushka talking to her ex-husband, leaving her shocked. Shalu consoles Lakshmi and helps her understand the importance of the situation. Lakshmi decides to do the right thing.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?