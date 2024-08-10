Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi’s Return Irritates Neelam, Malishka Announces War

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). During the final verdict, the judge announced that Rishi and Lakshmi would live under one roof for three months for their kids, leaving Malishka panicked. Malishka calls Neelam into the court, but the decision doesn’t change, which leaves everyone in deep shock.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam returns to the Oberoi mansion after seven years with her daughter Paro. Dadi welcomes Lakshmi and Rishi with a gruh pravesh puja. But Neelam and Malishka look upset with Lakshmi’s return. While Neelam stays quiet, Malishka taunts her, saying that she promised that Lakshmi would never return to the Oberoi mansion, but she has failed now. Malishka, in anger, announces the war against Lakshmi. She decides to do all those things that nobody can imagine, and she will break every limit. On the other hand, Rishi and Lakshmi enter the house, bringing happiness and joy.

Seeing how Lakshmi will face Malishka’s conspiracies against her will be interesting.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?