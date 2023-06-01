Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush gets one step closer to finding Vikrant’s secret

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. Audiences have already seen Vikrant’s mother selects a mangalsutra for Lakshmi, and the latter approves. Vikrant pays the bill, and they head home. However, Aayush witnesses that Vikrant has selected two mangulsutra. While one he took with him and another he asked to send to an address. Aayush finds something fishy and reveals the same to Shalu. The former doubts Vikrant having a girlfriend. He decides to find the entire truth.

Lakshmi, Rishi, and Malishka reach home, and Neelam is relieved. Lakshmi goes to her room, and Malishka follows her. Soon, the latter accuses her of coming close to Rishi. Lakshmi lashes out at Malishka for accusing her. Later, Malishka reveals to Neelam that Rishi and Lakshmi are missing at the jewellery store. The latter gets angry and asks Lakshmi to reveal the truth.

In the coming episode, Aayush follows the jewellery delivery guy to know the truth about Vikrant. However, Aayush fails to witness him due to a traffic signal. Shalu gets an idea, and they call the jewellery store to find out the address. Aayush gets the address where Vikrant has asked to deliver the mangalsutra. He goes to the address with Shalu and finds Vikrant in the house.

OMG! Will Vikrant get exposed?

