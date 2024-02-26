Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Aayush gets shocked to see Lakshmi alive

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi gets happy when the two unite and come together. Later, the principal asks Lakshmi to go to the city for the school function. Lakshmi returns home and reveals to Shalu about the principal’s decision to send her to city for the function. However, Shalu asks Lakshmi to not go to the city as it would revive her old memories. Lakshmi gets into dilemma and thinks about her decision to go to the city.

Lakshmi comes to the city and the bus halt at a spot. Lakshmi witnesses a gurudwara. On the other hand, Neelam decides to visit the village to meet Rohan. Hence, Neelam also enters the same gurudwara. Though Neelam and Lakshmi visit the same gurudwara but they fail to meet each other as they have a hit and miss moment. However, Neelam and Parvati meet each other. Parvati explains to Neelam the meaning of service in Gurudwara. Lakshmi drops the kids at Rohan’s school. After bidding farewell to Parvati, Lakshmi tells the principal about visiting Rohan’s house.

In the coming episode, Rishi decides to go to school to meet Lakshmi. However, he comes across Parvati, who eats pani puri. Rishi witnesses her eating pani puri and remembers Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Lakshmi tries to search for Rohan’s house. Aayush, who is in his car, witnesses Lakshmi from his car’s window and gets shocked.

