Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Balwinder joins hands with Malishka to destroy Lakshmi and Rishi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi and Rishi happily enjoy morning breakfast. However, the house help comes running into the house and closes the door. Soon, he informs that the mental asylum doctor and police has come to take Lakshmi again. Rishi and Ayush get scared and they soon hide her. Rishi opens the door and asks the police to check the house after he shows search warrant.

Rishi warns the doctor while the police are in search of Lakshmi in the house. Virendra warns Karishma to not reveal about Lakshmi’s whereabout or he would break ties with her. However, Sonia decides to inform the police. When one of the constables comes to Sonia’s room, she informs her that Lakshmi is in Rishi’s room. However, Rishi gives a slip to the police and saves Lakshmi. As Shalu and Bani file a police complaint against the doctor, the police are forced to stop searching the Oberoi House.

In the coming episode, Malishka meets Balwinder and informs her how Rishi and Lakshmi fooled her and got married to each other. Balwinder also gets to know how Malishka tried to kill them but they got saved and due to the accident Lakshmi turned into a child. Balwinder joins hands with Malishka and decides to win Lakshmi again. The two plan to use Lakshmi’s chachi in their strategy.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 795 18 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi gives a slip to the police and saves Lakshmi. As Shalu and Bani file a police complaint against the doctor, the police are forced to stop searching the Oberoi House.