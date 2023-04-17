Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi reveals to the family that she informed Vikrant about her marriage with Rishi as she doesn’t want to start the relationship based on a lie. But she informs everyone that she likes Vikrant. Later, Lakshmi gets a call from Vikrant, who invites her to a dinner date with him.

Rishi overhears Vikrant’s dinner date invitation for Lakshmi. He asks Lakshmi to proceed and mentions that he won’t stop her from progressing. Lakshmi decides to go for the date and starts getting ready. Rishi wishes him luck with her date.

In the coming episode, Vikrant receives Lakshmi at the restaurant, making her sit comfortably. They start having conversations about each other’s personalities. Soon, Balwinder witnesses Lakshmi with Vikrant and goes to meet her. He spoils Vikrant and Lakshmi’s date and reveals to Vikrant how he was supposed to marry Lakshmi. Vikrant gets pissed with Balwinder’s behaviour.

What will happen next? Will Vikrant agree to marry Lakshmi?

