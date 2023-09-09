Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Goons hold Lakshmi at gunpoint

Goons take Lakshmi at gunpoint which scares Virendra. Soon, the former calls Rishi for help, which annoys Malishka in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 Sep,2023 13:54:38
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Goons hold Lakshmi at gunpoint 849948

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Neelam goes to her room to get rings for the engagement ceremony. However, she is shocked to see goons inside the room. Neelam and the goons have a major confrontation. Neelam soon locks the goons inside her room and runs to save her life. However, her BP drops and she starts feeling uneasy. Neelam locks herself in a room and wishes for someone to come.

Lakshmi, who happens to pass by the room, notices someone’s shadow and opens the door. Lakshmi witnesses Neelam in a semi-conscious state and gets shocked. Neelam tries to warn Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) about the goons but falls unconscious. Lakshmi picks up Neelam’s medicine and goes to give her. After giving the medicine, Lakshmi goes down to inform about Neelam’s condition but soon she comes face to face with the goons. Lakshmi tries to run away from the goons but one of them catches her.

In the coming episode, the goons come in front of the family and hold everyone at gunpoint. They take Lakshmi at gunpoint which scares Virendra. Soon, the former calls Rishi for help, which annoys Malishka. However, Virendra mentions that Rishi and Lakshmi are each other’s protectors.

What will happen next? Will Rishi save Lakshmi from the goons?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

