Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Karishma, Malishka and Sonia demand to send Lakshmi to mental asylum

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka witnesses Lakshmi holding the role of the chandelier and soon puts the blame on Lakshmi. Karishma, Sonal and Soniya join Malishka accuse Lakshmi of the accident. Lakshmi gets upset and cries. She reveals to Rishi that she was just trying to save by holding the rope and is not at fault.

Malishka shows a photo of Lakshmi holding a knife and prove in front of the family that Lakshmi cut the rope so that Neelam can get injured. However, Lakshmi reveals to Rishi and the family that a guy was there in a service uniform who had given her the knife. She reveals he had given her the knife but she has not cut the rope. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) cries and asks Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) to trust her. Malishka gets worried as she fears about Balwinder getting exposed.

In the coming episode, Sonia gets angry at Lakshmi for her overdramatic behaviour. Hence, she grabs her hand and decides to kick her out of the house. Karishma, Malishka and Sonia demand to send Lakshmi to mental asylum again as she is a threat for the family. Lakshmi gets worried and hugs Rishi. She tries to reveal to Rishi that she is innocent but he stands silent. Lakshmi believes Rishi also doesn’t trust her and gets upset.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 826 18 January 2024 Written Episode Update

