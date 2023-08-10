Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) breaks down into tears and remembers the promise she made to Rishi. Meanwhile, Rishi also wakes up and fights intensely with the goons. Soon, he ends up defeating all and enters the Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi gets happy to see Rishi safe and hugs him. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) also hugs Lakshmi after witnessing her.

Rishi decides to take a stand against Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) intentions. Rishi exposes Vikrant’s hidden motives in front of everyone, making it clear that he won’t allow him to marry Lakshmi. The confrontation swiftly escalates into a physical altercation between the two, as heated words give way to a heated fight. Vikrant threatens to kill Rishi for obstructing his marriage plans with Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi slaps Vikrant, for his ill behavior with Rishi.

In the coming episode, Rishi exposes the truth about Vikrant in front of the whole family. He sends across Vikrant and Saloni’s marriage photos to all. Finally, Vikrant also confesses being married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal). Seeing all the evidence, Lakshmi finally calls off the wedding with Vikrant.

OMG! Will Lakshmi marry Rishi again?

