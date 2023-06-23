Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aayush and Vikrant find Rishi and Lakshmi, and Rishi brings an unconscious Lakshmi home. The family starts taking care of Lakshmi. Neelam gets bothered by Rishi’s dedication towards Lakshmi.

Aayush, Bani, and Shalu make a pack and support Rishi in exposing Vikrant. Aayush asks Lakshmi about her decision to marry an unfaithful man Vikrant. However, Lakshmi makes a firm decision and informs him that she wants to marry Vikrant and leave this house. Meanwhile, Rishi and Vikrant meet each other, wherein Rishi challenges Vikrant that he would never let the marriage happen. However, Vikrant promises to marry Lakshmi. Amidst their talk, they hold each other’s collars and fight.

In the coming episode, Rishi comes to Lakshmi and witnesses the latter’s engagement ring falling on the ground. Rishi grabs it and refuses to give it to Lakshmi. He decides to throw it. However, Lakshmi stops him and reveals her firm decision to marry Vikrant. Rishi explains that Vikrant is the wrong guy. Amidst their fight, Rishi and Lakshmi fight, the latter calls Rishi a cheater and mentions how he married her for his benefit even though he was in love with Malishka. This comparison with Vikrant angers Rishi.

What will happen next? Will Rishi let Lakshmi marry Vikrant?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.