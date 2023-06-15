ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi chooses Vikrant over Rishi's trust

Rishi asks Lakshmi to trust him, but he is shocked when she refuses and agrees to marry Vikrant. However, Rishi vows not to let the engagement take place in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Jun,2023 11:48:38
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi chooses Vikrant over Rishi's trust

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.  As per the plot, Rishi reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant is having an affair, and he is stuck with his girlfriend inside. Rishi also mentions that Vikrant is not a right for Lakshmi.

Vikrant successfully sends out Saloni from the room and saves himself from being exposed. He instead gets angry at Rishi for doubting him. Rishi checks the room and fails to find the girl. In front of the entire family members, Rishi faces embarrassment. However, she announces his decision and mentions that he will never let Lakshmi marry Vikrant as he is not the right guy for her.

In the coming episode, Vikrant gets angry with Rishi’s allegations and refuses to marry Lakshmi. He asks Rishi to apologize first, and in return, he completes his engagement ceremony. However, Rishi refuses to apologize, and Vikrant goes out. Rishi asks Lakshmi to trust him, but he is shocked when she refuses to trust him and agrees to marry Vikrant. However, Rishi vows not to let the engagement take place.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi marry against Rishi’s wish?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Maitree spoiler: Kamna vows to separate Harsh and Maitree
Maitree spoiler: Kamna vows to separate Harsh and Maitree
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay kidnaps Ranbir and locks inside the bathroom
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay kidnaps Ranbir and locks inside the bathroom
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets conscious
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets conscious
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Race against time for Luthra family to save Preeta and Karan
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s accusations backfire as Vikrant’s girlfriend vanishes
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s accusations backfire as Vikrant’s girlfriend vanishes
Meet spoiler: Meet sacrifices her factory to save Yashoda
Meet spoiler: Meet sacrifices her factory to save Yashoda
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya gets insecure
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya gets insecure
Meet Gurmeet Choudhary’s ‘constant’ and it’s not Debina Bonnerjee or Lianna-Divisha
Meet Gurmeet Choudhary’s ‘constant’ and it’s not Debina Bonnerjee or Lianna-Divisha
Colours represent my life which is full of joy and happiness: Dhrisha Kalyani
Colours represent my life which is full of joy and happiness: Dhrisha Kalyani
Adorable! Nakuul Mehta drops appreciation post for a special fan, check out
Adorable! Nakuul Mehta drops appreciation post for a special fan, check out
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi turns the vivacious bartender
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi turns the vivacious bartender
Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Out: Avneet Kaur blooms as Tiku
Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Out: Avneet Kaur blooms as Tiku
Read Latest News