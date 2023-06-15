Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi chooses Vikrant over Rishi's trust

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, a riveting storyline has taken an unexpected turn, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. As per the plot, Rishi reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant is having an affair, and he is stuck with his girlfriend inside. Rishi also mentions that Vikrant is not a right for Lakshmi.

Vikrant successfully sends out Saloni from the room and saves himself from being exposed. He instead gets angry at Rishi for doubting him. Rishi checks the room and fails to find the girl. In front of the entire family members, Rishi faces embarrassment. However, she announces his decision and mentions that he will never let Lakshmi marry Vikrant as he is not the right guy for her.

In the coming episode, Vikrant gets angry with Rishi’s allegations and refuses to marry Lakshmi. He asks Rishi to apologize first, and in return, he completes his engagement ceremony. However, Rishi refuses to apologize, and Vikrant goes out. Rishi asks Lakshmi to trust him, but he is shocked when she refuses to trust him and agrees to marry Vikrant. However, Rishi vows not to let the engagement take place.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi marry against Rishi’s wish?

