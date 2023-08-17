Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi emotionally blackmails Rishi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Kiran offers a substantial amount to oust Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) from the Oberoi house. However, Dadi replies to Kiran and mentions that Lakshmi is a family member and the family will decide when she will stay in the Oberoi mansion, not outsiders.

Malishka witnesses the family’s love for Lakshmi and decides to take a step. She plans to become like Lakshmi and be in the good books of the family members. Hence, Malishka tries to do puja in front of Dadi. Later, Malishka also asks Dadi to teach her how to perform a puja and what things are required for the puja. Dadi too, guides Malishka.

In the coming episode, Malishka talks to a friend on the phone and invites her to her wedding. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) overhears her conversation and reveals to her that the wedding will not happen. Malishka gets angry and confronts Rishi about his decision. Lakshmi, who passes by their room, overhears their fight and decides to speak to Rishi. Lakshmi comes to talk to Rishi and emotionally blackmails him to marry Malishka. She mentions that if he refuses to marry Malishka, she would leave the house and go.

OMG! Will Rishi agree to marry Malishka?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!