Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi fights for Sudha’s justice with Thakur

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Parvati and Rohan play in the garden while Rishi imagines his happy moment with Lakshmi. Soon, Rishi realizes that he was daydreaming and goes near the kids. Soon, Rohan witnesses a scorpion on Parvati’s back and informs Rishi. Parvati gets scared but Rishi manages to hit the scorpion and saves Parvati. The latter gets emotional and hugs Rishi.

Rishi and Lakshmi fail to meet each other after several hit and miss moments. Later, Rishi meets the principal, who reveals that Rohan will stay at Lakshmi’s house. Initially, Rishi hesitates but later he agrees. Lakshmi gets happy and takes Rohan to her house. Dadi welcomes Rohan and Lakshmi decides to prepare something special for him to eat.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi hears Sudha’s emotional plea wherein she reveals how Sahukaar Thakur has snatched their land and is not ready to give even after repaying the loan. Soon, Lakshmi decides to help and goes to meet the Sahukaar. Lakshmi fights with him for Sudha’s justice. She hands over the money and tears off the fake land paper. Thakur gets angry by Lakshmi’s actions.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 857 19 February 2024 Written Episode Update

