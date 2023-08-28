Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi makes a BIG decision related to Rishi and Malishka’s marriage

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is entertaining audiences with engaging drama. According to the storyline, Aayush comes to meet Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and requests Lakshmi to return home. Initially, Lakshmi refuses to go but Aayush breaks down in front of her. Soon, Lakshmi agrees to return to Oberoi house. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) learns about Lakshmi’s return and gets excited. He starts preparing to welcome Lakshmi home.

Lakshmi comes to Oberoi house. While Karishma, Neelam, and Malishka (Maera Mishra) get irked by her return. Dadi, Aayush, and Virendra welcome her home. However, Lakshmi reveals the reason for returning home. She mentions that she has come to congratulate Rishi on his marriage and also finally bid adieu to the house. Lakshmi goes to Rishi’s room and the latter feels happy and hugs her. Lakshmi gets emotional and hugs Rishi in return.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi decides to leave the Oberoi mansion after meeting Rishi and the entire family. Soon, Virendra and Dadi make a request to Lakshmi. They ask her to take responsibility for Rishi and Malishka’s marriage. Lakshmi hesitates but later agrees to take up the responsibility. Rishi and Virendra are happy with Lakshmi’s decision.

OMG! Will Lakshmi manage to fulfill the responsibility?

