Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi meets with an accident

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ayush and Shalu successfully enter the mental asylum. While Shalu look out for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in the asylum, Ayush tries to distract the nurses. Meanwhile, Lakshmi thinks of an idea to get the door opened of her room. She fools a nurse by mentioning that someone is peeping from the window. The nurse come to see and Lakshmi locks the nurse in the room and runs away.

Shalu meets Lakshmi and they try to escape from the mental asylum. Soon, a doctor hired by Malishka tries to stop them. He strangulates Lakshmi and the latter screams for help. Rishi overhears Lakshmi’s screams and enter the mental asylum. He beats up the doctor and saves Lakshmi. Soon, Lakshmi hugs Rishi and cries in his arms. Rishi asks Shalu to take Lakshmi and he beats up the doctor.

In the coming episode, Shalu tries to hide Lakshmi from a guard and fights with him. Meanwhile, Lakshmi goes to an ice-cream stall and gets lost. Shalu, Rishi and Ayush try to look out for Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka finds Lakshmi on an empty road and plans her accident. Lakshmi tries to look for Rishi and the car bumps into her. Lakshmi meets with an accident and Malishka gets happy.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 788 11 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi overhears Lakshmi’s screams and enter the mental asylum. He beats up the doctor and saves Lakshmi. Soon, Lakshmi hugs Rishi and cries in his arms. Rishi asks Shalu to take Lakshmi and he beats up the doctor