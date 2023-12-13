Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi returns to Oberoi house, Rishi feels relieved

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Shalu meets Lakshmi and they try to escape from the mental asylum. Soon, a doctor hired by Malishka tries to stop them. He strangulates Lakshmi and the latter screams for help. Rishi overhears Lakshmi’s screams and enter the mental asylum. He beats up the doctor and saves Lakshmi. Soon, Lakshmi hugs Rishi and cries in his arms. Rishi asks Shalu to take Lakshmi and he beats up the doctor.

Shalu tries to hide Lakshmi from a guard and fights with him. Meanwhile, Lakshmi goes to an ice-cream stall and gets lost. Shalu, Rishi and Ayush try to look out for Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka finds Lakshmi on an empty road and plans her accident. Lakshmi tries to look for Rishi and the car bumps into her. Lakshmi meets with an accident and Malishka gets happy. However, later Malishka finds that Rishi saved Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) by dragging her aside.

In the coming episode, Rishi scolds Lakshmi and asks her to be with him. However, she decides to bring her toy and meanwhile Ayush, Shalu and Bani come. As Rishi goes to speak to them, Lakshmi gets lost again. A stranger helps Lakshmi and brings her to Oberoi house. Dadi gets happy to meet Lakshmi and informs Rishi about the same. Meanwhile, Balwinder returns to create havoc in Lakshmi and Rishi’s life.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 789 12 December 2023 Written Episode Update

