Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi reveals terrorist’s plan to minister

Lakshmi reveals terrorist’s plan to minister in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi reaches the parliament to meet Lakshmi. He bumps into the terrorist but rushes to meet Lakshmi. Rishi comes face to face with the latter and asks her if she is safe. Soon, Lakshmi hints to him about the earphones and informs him about the terrorist’s plan.

Rishi takes one of the earphones and learns about the bomb blast plan. Rishi and Lakshmi join hands and decide to save everyone from the bomb blast. Lakshmi decides to go to the parliament head office to save the minister. Rishi goes to fool the terrorists. He stops the terrorist along with some security people and fights with him. Rishi also holds him at gunpoint.

In the coming episode, the terrorist drops the remote of the bomb, and Rishi goes to destroy it. However, the terrorist points a gun at him and others, revealing the remote as a duplicate. Rishi worries and decides to locate the real remote. Meanwhile, Lakshmi talks to the minister and reveals to him that his life is in danger. Lakshmi asks the minister to leave the parliament.

What will happen next? Will Rishi and Lakshmi manage to save the minister?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.