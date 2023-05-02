Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi to die in bomb blast?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, the terrorists threaten Lakshmi to place the bomb near the minister, and later, she meets the minister. Rishi comes to Lakshmi and tells her he feels she is in danger.

Rishi overhears the terrorist speaking to Lakshmi, and later, they decide to save everyone. Lakshmi tells the minister that a bomb has been planted in the arena, and they must ensure everyone is evacuated. Meanwhile, Rishi goes to handle the terrorist. Soon, a tussle ensues between Rishi and the terrorist. The latter holds Rishi hostage and asks Lakshmi to bring the minister to a spot.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi sends the minister to the stop as Rishi’s life is in danger. Meanwhile, she defuses the bomb. The terrorist holds the minister hostage and decides to kill Rishi. On the other hand, the bomb gets activated again. Lakshmi takes the bomb in a car and throws it in an isolated place. However, while she goes near the cliff, the bomb blast, and her car falls off the cliff.

Is Lakshmi dead?

