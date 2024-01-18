Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi to expose Balwinder in front of Rishi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka asks Balwinder to cut the rope of the chandelier. While everyone dances around Neelam, the chandelier comes down and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) rushes to save his mother. While Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) holds the rope of the chandelier, Rishi pushes Neelam and saves her life.

Malishka witnesses Lakshmi holding the role of the chandelier and soon puts the blame on Lakshmi. Karishma, Sonal and Soniya join Malishka accuse Lakshmi of the accident. Lakshmi gets upset and cries. She reveals to Rishi that she was just trying to save by holding the rope and is not at fault.

In the coming episode, Malishka shows a photo of Lakshmi holding a knife and prove in front of the family that Lakshmi cut the rope so that Neelam can get injured. However, Lakshmi reveals to Rishi and the family that a guy was there in a service uniform who had given her the knife. She reveals he had given her the knife but she has not cut the rope. Lakshmi cries and asks Rishi to trust her. Malishka gets worried as she fears about Balwinder getting exposed.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 825 17 January 2024 Written Episode Update

