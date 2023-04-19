Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Balwinder witnesses Lakshmi with Vikrant and goes to meet her. He spoils Vikrant and Lakshmi’s date and reveals to Vikrant how he was supposed to marry Lakshmi. Vikrant gets pissed with Balwinder’s behaviour.

Vikrant brings Lakshmi home and informs the entire family that he is ready to marry Lakshmi. The family feels elated by their decision, and Lakshmi takes the blessing of the family members. Later, Rishi congratulates Lakshmi and Vikrant on their marriage. Vikrant thanks Rishi, and the latter gets emotional.

In the coming episode, Neelam decides to fix Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage date. Hence, she calls Panditji at home. However, the pandit warns Neelam and informs her about the big trouble in Vikrant and Lakshmi’s marriage. Neelam gets worried. Soon, the pandit asks Neelam to get Lakshmi-Vikrant and Malishka-Rishi married on the same date. Neelam agrees to the same.

What will happen next? Is this the end of Rishi and Lakshmi’s love story?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.