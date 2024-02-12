Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s daughter Parvati’s life in danger

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi curses Lakshmi and holds her responsible for Virendra’s accident. He asks her to leave him and go away from their lives. Lakshmi breaks down after Rishi refuses to trust her and soon she decides to leave Rishi and the entire Oberoi family.

Later, at the railway station, Lakshmi removes her bangles and feels that it isn’t important to her anymore. The train gets derailed and the railway station gets chaotic. Rishi rushes to the railway station to check on Lakshmi. He gets to know that she is no more. Rishi cries for Lakshmi and gets shattered. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) survives the train accident and takes a lift from a truck driver. The truck driver drops her at a hospital where she learns about her pregnancy. She decides to bring up the baby all by herself. The show heads for a seven years leap.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi’s daughter Parvati witnesses her friend Pinky being stuck amidst fire. Parvati decides to risks her life and save Pinky. Lakshmi learns about the fire accident in school and goes to save Parvati along with Shalu. While Lakshmi and Shalu are on their way, Parvati gets on the terrace of the school to save Pinky.

