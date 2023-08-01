Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s decision shocks Vikrant at the wedding

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Lakshmi heads to the mandap to marry Vikrant. Meanwhile, Rishi rushes to the Oberoi mansion, determined to halt the wedding. However, his plans are foiled when a group of men attacks him at the gate, intent on preventing his entry. Undeterred, Rishi heroically takes on the goons, engaging in a fierce battle to reach Lakshmi before it’s too late.

Rishi’s (Rohit Suchanti) attempt to stop Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) wedding takes a dangerous turn. As he sneaks into the Oberoi mansion, he is spotted by Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra), who viciously attacks him and renders him unconscious. Seizing the opportunity, Vikrant hides Rishi away and deceives Neelam when she senses danger. With Rishi’s life in jeopardy, Vikrant returns to the mandap to marry Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Vikrant and Lakshmi perform wedding vows when suddenly Lakshmi stops. Everyone gets shocked by Lakshmi’s action. Soon, she mentions that she won’t get married to Vikrant until Rishi reaches home. The families are forced to wait with Lakshmi for Rishi to attend her wedding.

Will Rishi escape Vikrant’s trap?

