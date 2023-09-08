Television | Spoilers

Lakshmi goes down to inform about Neelam’s condition but soon she comes face to face with the goons. Lakshmi tries to run away from the goons but one of them catches her in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Rishi and Malishka come down for their engagement ceremony and the guests welcome them. Soon, the couples are told to grace the dance floor and have a romantic time. Malishka (Maera Mishra) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) dance together which makes Aayush and Shalu angry and they come up with a plan.

Meanwhile, Neelam goes to her room to get rings for the engagement ceremony. However, she is shocked to see goons inside the room. Neelam and the goons have a major confrontation. Neelam soon locks the goons inside her room and runs to save her life. However, her BP drops and she starts feeling uneasy. Neelam locks herself in a room and wishes for someone to come. Lakshmi, who happens to pass by the room, notices someone’s shadow and opens the door. Lakshmi witnesses Neelam in a semi-conscious state and gets shocked. Neelam tries to warn Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) about the goons but falls unconscious.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi goes to Neelam’s room but she fails to find anyone. Soon, she picks up Neelam’s medicine and goes to give her. After giving the medicine, Lakshmi goes down to inform about Neelam’s condition but soon she comes face to face with the goons. Lakshmi tries to run away from the goons but one of them catches her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 692 7th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Neelam goes to her room to get rings for the engagement ceremony. However, she is shocked to see goons inside the room. Neelam and the goons have a major confrontation

What will happen next? Will Rishi save Lakshmi from the goons?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!