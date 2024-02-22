Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s strategy to mend Rohan and Parvati’s relationship

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi hears Sudha’s emotional plea wherein she reveals how Sahukaar Thakur has snatched their land and is not ready to give even after repaying the loan. Soon, Lakshmi decides to help and goes to meet the Sahukaar. Lakshmi fights with him for Sudha’s justice. She hands over the money and tears off the fake land paper. Thakur gets angry by Lakshmi’s actions.

Rishi returns home and informs Neelam about Rohan staying in Gurdaspur at Lakshmi teacher’s house. Neelam gets angry hearing the name Lakshmi and asks Rishi to bring back Rohan. When Rishi tries to calm Neelam and explain her the situation, she decides to herself go and get Rohan from Lakshmi’s house. However, Dadi stops Neelam.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi takes special care of Rohan which makes Parvati jealous and she plays pranks with Rohan. Soon, Rohan and Parvati end up fighting and Lakshmi tries to solve their fights. However, Lakshmi decides to teach them a lesson to love each other. Hence, she comes up with a plan wherein she puts them in such a situation wherein they showcase care and love for each other. Lakshmi gets happy when the two unite and come together.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 859 21 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Rishi returns home and informs Neelam about Rohan staying in Gurdaspur at Lakshmi teacher’s house. Neelam gets angry and decides to herself go and get Rohan from Lakshmi’s house.