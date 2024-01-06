Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka executes new plan against Lakshmi during Neelam’s birthday

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Balwinder comes to the hospital and tries to take Lakshmi along. However, Rishi enters and beats up Balwinder. The doctor and Balwinder attack on Rishi (Rohit Suchanti). Meanwhile, a man, who comes with Balwinder puts a knife on Lakshmi’s neck. However, Aayush, Shalu and Bani enter the picture and start beating everyone. Soon, they end up calling the police. Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) gets happy and hug Rishi for saving her.

Aayush grabs Balwinder’s collar and questions him about the culprit, who is along with him in this planning. As soon as, he is about to take Malishka’s name, a man points gun at Rishi. However, the police enter the asylum and arrest the man and Balwinder. It is revealed that the asylum was running human trafficking racket. Lakshmi hugs Rishi and goes home along with him.

In the coming episode, Rishi brings Lakshmi home. However, Neelam refuses to let Lakshmi come inside the house. However, Dadi opposes Neelam and welcomes Rishi and Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka comes up with an idea of celebrating Neelam’s birthday in a grand manner. However, she thinks of a cunning plan against Lakshmi, which she decides to execute during Neelam’s birthday party in front of the guest.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 813 5 January 2024 Written Episode Update

