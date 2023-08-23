Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka makes Lakshmi jealous at jewellery store

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rano gets anxious seeing Lakshmi back home but she tells her that she needs to start anew in her life. Shalu and Bani spend time with Lakshmi after she returns home. The next morning, Rishi wakes up and Malishka (Maera Mishra) comes to meet her. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) asks Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance.

Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) takes up a job at the same jewellery store in which she was working earlier. Meanwhile, Rishi decides to bring Lakshmi home. Rishi goes to take Lakshmi but witnesses her buying ice cream at a store. Rishi gets down from his car and speaks to Lakshmi. He requests her to return home. However, Lakshmi refuses to return to Oberoi house.

In the coming episode, Malishka and Rishi step into the same jewellery store where Lakshmi is employed. Upon spotting Lakshmi, Malishka seizes the opportunity to make her jealous. Amid the display of glittering jewelry, Malishka deliberately chooses a resplendent mangalsutra, her intentions clear as she taunts Lakshmi subtly. Adding to the drama, she asks Rishi to place the selected mangalsutra around her neck, all the while keenly observing Lakshmi’s reaction.

OMG! Will Rishi marry Malishka?

