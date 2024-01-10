Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka plans Neelam’s accident on her birthday

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi saves a girl Sweety from a seller who touches her inappropriately. However, Sweety’s mother misunderstand Lakshmi and raises her hand on Lakshmi. However, Rishi protects Lakshmi and scolds the lady. Lakshmi reveals to Rishi how the seller was trying to touch Sweety and she saved her.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) beats up the seller and asks him to reveal the truth. However, he calls Lakshmi a liar. Rishi then questions Sweety and she reveals how the seller always treats her. Rishi and Sweety’s mother get shocked and soon Rishi beats up the seller. He also hands over the seller to the security guard. Sweety’s mother thank Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for protecting her doctor and apologizes for the mistake.

In the coming episode, Virendra cheers for Lakshmi and Rishi after they return home. Soon, Neelam also reveals her decision to Rishi and mentions that they don’t have to leave the house as she accepts Lakshmi. The clock strikes 12 and the family asks Neelam to cut her birthday cake. Lakshmi recalls her mother’s birthday and questions about her mother to Rishi. Soon, Virendra intervenes and tells Lakshmi that Neelam is her mother to which Neelam agrees. However, this doesn’t go well with Malishka and she plans Neelam’s accident on her birthday

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 817 9 January 2024 Written Episode Update

