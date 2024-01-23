Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka pledges to ruin Rishi-Lakshmi’s Lohri celebration

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi witnesses that everyone in the house find Lakshmi culprit, hence, he decides to give Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) a big punishment. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) as a punishment refuses to speak to Lakshmi. The latter breaks down and begs Rishi to not give her this punishment. Later, in front of god’s idol, she cries while her sisters come and comfort her.

Dadi and Aayush plan a smart act wherein Aayush falls on the ground and Dadi claims it to be her mistake due to which Aayush got injured. Dadi asks for forgiveness from the family. However, they ask her to not do so at it was unintentional. Soon, Dadi reveals that Lakshmi also unintentionally wounded Neelam but she got the punishment. The family realizes their mistake and forgive Lakshmi. Neelam also accepts her as her daughter and Lakshmi promises to take special care of Neelam.

In the coming episode, Dadi tells Rishi about the Lohri celebration and asks him to perform ritual along with Lakshmi. Rishi agrees to do so. Meanwhile, Dadi and Karishma make preparations for Lohri festival. Meanwhile, Malishka learns about the same and pledges to ruin Rishi-Lakshmi’s Lohri celebration and promises to complete ritual with Rishi.

