Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka returns to Oberoi mansion during Holi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi decides to sell her crops at a good price. However, the buyer gives Lakshmi an offer of a less price, which makes Lakshmi think about her decision. Soon, Rohan with the help of Rishi comes up with a plan. Lakshmi disguises as a buyer and comes to Shalu to buy the crops.

The other buyer gets worried and asks Lakshmi to step back. Soon, he increases the price and asks Shalu to do the deal. Lakshmi gets happy as their plan gets successful. Rohan manages to record Lakshmi while she is disguised as a sardar and fighting with the other buyer. After the great deal, Lakshmi celebrates it with Rohan, Shalu and other villagers. Meanwhile, Rohan sends Lakshmi’s video to Neelam to show her bravery of Lakshmi teacher. Neelam watches the video and gets shocked seeing Lakshmi. However, she fails to recognize her.

In the coming episode, Parvati sits at the dinner table with everyone. She makes a special dish out of rice, ghee and sugar. Rishi remembers that Lakshmi also used to make this dish and finds Lakshmi’s resemblance in Parvati. Later, Neelam and other gear up for Holi celebration. During the festivity, Malishka returns to Oberoi mansion.

Has Neelam recognized Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 885 19 March 2024 Written Episode Update

