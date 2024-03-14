Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam kicks out Parvati from Oberoi mansion

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi takes special care of Parvati as he feels she is related to him. Parvati requests Rishi to tie her hair and he agrees. However, Neelam witnesses Rishi tying Parvati’s hair and gets angry. She also talks ill about Parvati and calls her badtameez. Parvati gets upset and calls her mother. Parvati breaks down in front of her mother and complaints about Neelam. Lakshmi tries to explain Parvati.

Rohan decides to send Lakshmi’s video to Rishi. However, unfortunately, he fails to find his phone. Later, he comes to know that his phone is destroyed and he gets upset. Rishi calls Lakshmi to speak to Rohan. The latter tells Rishi about his broken phone. However, Rishi promises to buy him a new phone. Meanwhile, following Lakshmi’s advice, Parvati tries to win Neelam’s heart. However, she asks Parvati to leave.

In the coming episode, Parvati decides to try a new move to win Neelam’s heart. She places a fake lizard on Neelam’s saree and informs her. When Neelam gets scared, Parvati helps her out and throws the lizard away. However, Neelam finds out that the lizard is fake and gets angry at Parvati for playing this prank. Soon, Neelam informs Lakshmi about her daughter’s mischief and asks her to take her away. Lakshmi heads to city to pick up her daughter. Meanwhile, Neelam throws Parvati out of Oberoi mansion.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 880 13 March 2024 Written Episode Update

