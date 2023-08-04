ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room

Neelam gets angry at Shalu, Bani and Aayush for his various acts to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding. Hence, he makes a firm decision in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Aug,2023 17:14:22
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room 840594

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Aayush plans to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding. He brings in his friend, who claims to be Vikrant’s wife, Sarika. However, Vikrant manages to spoil Aayush’s plan. He makes the girl confess the truth by putting up an act. Soon, she reveals that she came to stop the wedding on Aayush’s order.

After Aayush failed to halt the wedding, Vikrant resumes taking wedding vows with Lakshmi. However, a shocking twist unfolds when Shalu takes an extreme step to put an end to the wedding. In a desperate bid to stop the marriage, Shalu brandishes a knife and places it dangerously close to her neck, threatening to harm herself if Lakshmi doesn’t call off the wedding. Lakshmi is left stunned and deeply concerned for Shalu’s safety.

In the coming episode, the Oberoi family manages to stop Shalu from hurting herself. Neelam gets angry at Shalu, Bani, and Aayush for their various acts to stop Lakshmi and Vikrant’s wedding. Hence, he makes a firm decision. She locks Shalu, Bani, and Aayush in a room until the wedding ends.

OMG! Will Rishi reach on time to stop the wedding?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding 840580
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent 840577
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer to be proved innocent
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk 840516
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha and Mohan have an emotional talk
Did you know Aishwarya Khare wore a 20-kg lehenga for a recent wedding sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi? 840485
Did you know Aishwarya Khare wore a 20-kg lehenga for a recent wedding sequence in Bhagya Lakshmi?
Meet spoiler: Raj kidnaps Raunak 840421
Meet spoiler: Raj kidnaps Raunak
From Anupamaa, Preeta, Manjiri, Pushpa And Teji: Powerful Moms On Hindi Television 840327
From Anupamaa, Preeta, Manjiri, Pushpa And Teji: Powerful Moms On Hindi Television
Latest Stories
Art Director Nitin Desai Left Audio Messages; Revealed Few Names Before Death 840652
Art Director Nitin Desai Left Audio Messages; Revealed Few Names Before Death
Did You Know Alia Bhatt Got Married Twice In Four Days? Karan Johar Reveals This Happened During Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 840634
Did You Know Alia Bhatt Got Married Twice In Four Days? Karan Johar Reveals This Happened During Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan's name 840625
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan’s name
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan 840592
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer 840560
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer
‘I'm just amazed by your zest for life, I wish this is the same for us as well at that age,' says Shilpa Shetty to 95-year-old’ Bhagwani Devi on India's Got Talent Season 10 840570
‘I’m just amazed by your zest for life, I wish this is the same for us as well at that age,’ says Shilpa Shetty to 95-year-old’ Bhagwani Devi on India’s Got Talent Season 10
Read Latest News