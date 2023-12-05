Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam slaps Malishka for sending Lakshmi to mental asylum   

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka shares her evil plan against Lakshmi with Sonal. Later, according to the plan, Sonal takes Lakshmi to Malishka. Lakshmi falls for Malishka’s ploy and puts the firecracker strings around her neck. Rishi is worried when Lakshmi is nowhere to be found. Ayush suspects Malishka for hatching a conspiracy. Malishka executes her evil plan. Rishi saves Lakshmi as her dupatta catches fire and everyone sees the firecrackers stuck in her dress. Later, the doctor and the police come to the Oberoi house.

The doctor and police decide to take Lakshmi to mental asylum for her treatment. However, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) refuses to go alone and asks Rishi to join him. Meanwhile, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) stops the police and doctors from taking Lakshmi away from her. While the two separate, they get emotional. Post Lakshmi’s exit, Neelam learns that this was Malishka’s plan.

In the coming episode, Malishka gets happy after Lakshmi is dragged to the mental asylum. Rishi worries for Lakshmi and decides to get her back anyhow. While Malishka talks about her evil plan with Karishma and Sonal, Neelam overhears the conversation and slaps Malishka for sending Lakshmi to mental asylum. She mentions how Lakshmi is important for Rishi and he is getting worried now. Neelam and Malishka exchange some war of words too.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 781 4 December 2023 Written Episode Update

