Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi discovers a bomb in her bag

Lakshmi discovers a bomb in her bag in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Priest informs Neelam that Rishi’s markesh dosh is now shifted to Lakshmi’s kundali. He also informs that Lakshmi’s life is in danger today. Neelam doesn’t tell Rishi about the warning given by the priest. Soon, Rishi decides to send Lakshmi for a meeting. Neelam asks Lakshmi to go as this will keep her away from the family, and the family will be safe.

Lakshmi prepares for the meeting with Rishi. Shalu and Aayush enter the room and decide to talk to Lakshmi. Shalu mentions that she doesn’t want Lakshmi to marry Vikrant. However, Lakshmi asks them to promise they won’t stop her marriage with Vikrant. The two are forced to promise Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi comes to the parliament for a meeting. However, at the entrance, she bumps into a man who places a bomb in her bag. She heads towards the security check-in, but before that, she opens her bag and gets shocked to find a bomb. Lakshmi decides to alert the security people, but soon, the man warns her to stop and follow his orders.

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi manage to alert the police about the bomb scare?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.