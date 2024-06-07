Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Paro Gets Jailed, Lakshmi Warns Rishi

In Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, the audience has seen major twists in the last few days. According to the plot, Malishka succeeds in her plan to get Paro jailed so that she can separate Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi tries to save Paro, but he can’t do anything. On the other hand, Lakshmi gets panicked about the situation.

In the upcoming episode, you will see major drama when Lakshmi reaches the Juvenile Home to meet her daughter, Paro. Lakshmi and Shalu get emotional when Paro requests to take her with them as she doesn’t want to be there. On the other hand, Dadi and Karishma overhear Anushka talking about Paro being in the Juvenile Home, which leaves Dadi in shock.

Later, Rishi comes to meet Lakshmi and questions her about Paro, upon which Lakshmi straightforwardly warns Rishi and asks him to stay away from her daughter. Hearing Rishi is surprised. In contrast, Malishka is happy that her plan worked out. However, it will be interesting to see how Lakshmi saves Paro and when Malishka’s truth will come in front of Neelam.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?