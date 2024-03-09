Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Parvati calls Rishi ‘dad’

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, the principal of the school informs Rishi about Rohan’s accident. Rishi gets shocked and decides to come to the village to take Rohan along. Rajneet comes to Lakshmi’s house to meet Paro. Soon, he starts misbehaving with Lakshmi and talks ill about Paro’s father. Lakshmi gets angry and asks Rajneet to get out. Rohan witnesses Rajneet’s ill behaviour with Lakshmi and gets angry, he pushes Rajneet.

The latter gets furious over Rohan but Lakshmi comes to his rescue. Later, Rajneet goes and asks his goons to destroy Lakshmi’s crops in her farm. Rohan, who is returning from his school, overhears two goons talking about destroying Lakshmi’s crops in her farm. Soon, Rohan comes home and informs Lakshmi and Shalu about the same. The two women take sticks and heads towards their farm to stop the goons. Lakshmi and Shalu witness the goons and start beating them. They manage to save the farm with the help of Rohan.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Parvati bond and spend time with each other. Amidst their special moments, Parvati calls Rishi dad. However, Neelam overhears Parvati calling Rishi dad and gets angry. She asks Rishi whether Parvati is her own daughter and also warns Parvati to not call Rishi her dad. However, Paravti gets upset and refuses to agree to Neelam’s order.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 876 8 March 2024 Written Episode Update

