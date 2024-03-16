Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Parvati stops Lakshmi from coming to Oberoi house

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Parvati decides to try a new move to win Neelam’s heart. She places a fake lizard on Neelam’s saree and informs her. When Neelam gets scared, Parvati helps her out and throws the lizard away. However, Neelam finds out that the lizard is fake and gets angry at Parvati for playing this prank. Soon, Neelam informs Lakshmi about her daughter’s mischief and asks her to take her away. Lakshmi heads to city to pick up her daughter.

Meanwhile, Neelam throws Parvati out of Oberoi mansion. Dadi brings Parvati inside the house. However, Neelam gets angry and confronts Dadi. Meanwhile, Rishi enters the house and tries to learn about Parvati’s intension behind the fake lizard prank. When Rishi learns that Parvati just wanted to win Neelam’s heart, he convinces Neelam to patch things with Parvati. The latter also apologizes to Neelam. Meanwhile, Lakshmi is on her way to pick up Parvati.

In the coming episode, Neelam decides to let Parvati stay at her place until Rohan comes. Soon, Rishi decides to call Lakshmi and tell her to not come to pick Parvati. Rishi calls Lakshmi but Parvati talks to her. Lakshmi worriedly asks Parvati about the entire situation, however, Parvati asks her to not worry and stops her from coming to Oberoi mansion. Lakshmi agrees and goes back home.

