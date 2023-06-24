ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house

Rishi and Aayush continue to doubt Vikrant. Hence, they decide to embark on a mission to gather evidence against Vikrant before the marriage in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 11:26:24
Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, sent shockwaves through the audience in the recent episode. As per the plot, Rishi and Vikrant meet each other, wherein Rishi challenges Vikrant that he would never let the marriage happen. However, Vikrant promises to marry Lakshmi. Amidst their talk, they hold each other’s collars and fight.

Rishi comes to Lakshmi and witnesses the latter’s engagement ring falling on the ground. Rishi grabs it and refuses to give it to Lakshmi. He decides to throw it. However, Lakshmi stops him and reveals her firm decision to marry Vikrant. Rishi explains that Vikrant is the wrong guy. Amidst their fight, Rishi and Lakshmi fight; the latter calls Rishi a cheater and mentions how he married her for his benefit even though he was in love with Malishka. This comparison with Vikrant angers Rishi.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Aayush continue to doubt Vikrant. Hence, they embark on a mission to gather evidence against Vikrant. They decide to pay a visit to his house in search of proof. Determined to expose his true intentions, Rishi and Aayush leave no stone unturned in their quest for justice. As they navigate through Vikrant’s house, they also encounter unexpected obstacles.

What will happen next? What will be the outcome of Rishi and Aayush’s daring mission?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

