Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi’s emotional reunion at mental asylum

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi goes to the temple and vents out his anger in front of goddess. On the other hand, Malishka mentions to the doctor that Lakshmi should not be saved this time. The doctor in return tells that this time he will give more shocks to Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Shalu and Bani confront Chachi about her act as they learn that Chachi teamed up with Balwinder to put Lakshmi in trouble just for money.

Lakshmi is trapped inside a room wherein a few doctors and nurse forcefully takes towards a bed. Soon, they tie her and start giving electric shocks. Lakshmi shouts for help and soon falls unconscious. On the other hand, Rishi feels that his love Lakshmi is in pain and soon packs a tiffin for her and decides to visit Lakshmi at the mental asylum.

In the coming episode, Rishi comes to asylum with tiffin and tries to find Lakshmi. He finally witnesses Lakshmi sitting in a corner. Soon, Lakshmi sees Rishi and hugs him. Both Rishi and Lakshmi get emotional. Later, Rishi takes Lakshmi to a room and makes her eat the food. However, one of the patient enters their room and throws the plate from Rishi’s hand which shocks him.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 802 25 December 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi feels that his love Lakshmi is in pain and soon packs a tiffin for her and decides to visit Lakshmi at the mental asylum.