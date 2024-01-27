Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi’s lives in danger

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi, Lakshmi, Malishka and other family member dress up for Lohri celebration. Rishi and Lakshmi bond during the festivities. Malishka gets furious and plans a smart move. Malishka fakes an act of hurting her leg and informs Rishi about the same. Soon, Rishi lifts her in arms and brings her up in the room. Malishka tries to come close to Rishi in her room.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) tries to avoid conversation with Malishka and decides to go down for the celebration. However, Malishka asks him to apply ointment on her leg. Meanwhile, Dadi asks Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) to bring gifts from the storeroom. However, Malishka puts the storeroom on fire with the help of Sonal and Lakshmi gets trapped amidst fire in the room. Lakshmi screams for help.

In the coming episode, Rishi witnesses Lakshmi being in danger and goes inside the storeroom. He finds Lakshmi unconscious and tries to wake her up. Soon, Lakshmi gets consciousness and worries about the immense fire around them. Rishi and Lakshmi struggle to save their lives. Meanwhile, Aayush and other family members try to save Lakshmi and Rishi.

