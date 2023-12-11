Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi brings Lakshmi home from mental asylum

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti), Ayush, Shalu and Bani make a master plan to bring out Lakshmi from the mental asylum. To execute their plan, Ayush and Shalu take disguise looks. While, Shalu turns a Punjabi man, Ayush becomes a rapper. Rishi asks them to be safe as this is the only way to get Lakshmi out. Ayush and Shalu also promise to be perfect to achieve the task.

Ayush and Shalu successfully enter the mental asylum. While Shalu look out for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in the asylum, Ayush tries to distract the nurses. Meanwhile, Lakshmi thinks of an idea to get the door opened of her room. She fools a nurse by mentioning that someone is peeping from the window. The nurse come to see and Lakshmi locks the nurse in the room and runs away.

In the coming episode, Shalu meets Lakshmi and they try to escape from the mental asylum. Soon, a doctor hired by Malishka tries to stop them. He strangulates Lakshmi and the latter screams for help. Rishi overhears Lakshmi’s screams and enter the mental asylum. He beats up the doctor and saves Lakshmi. Soon, Lakshmi hugs Rishi and cries in his arms.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 787 10 December 2023 Written Episode Update

