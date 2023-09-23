Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam

Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi and asks Rishi to make a choice between her and Lakshmi. Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Sep,2023 11:19:36
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam 854497

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka’s engagement ceremony begins. However, Rishi remembers his happy moments with Lakshmi and decides to take a step. Rishi comes to speak to Lakshmi. He holds Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) hand and confesses love to her in front of the family. Malishka, Neelam, and others are shocked by Rishi’s confession.

Lakshmi rejects Rishi’s proposal which hurts Rishi and he decides to go ahead with his marriage with Malishka. Rishi and Malishka get ready in their bridal avatar. However, just before the wedding ritual begins, Rishi goes to Lakshmi and makes her wear the ring. He also brings a garland and puts it around her neck. Rishi’s actions shock the family members.

In the coming episode, Rishi stops Lakshmi from leaving the house. He reveals to her that he loves her and wants to spend his life with her. However, Lakshmi refuses to accept his love. Soon, Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi and asks Rishi to make a choice between her and Lakshmi. Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam which shocks her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 709 23rd September 2023 Written Episode Update

Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi and asks Rishi to make a choice between her and Lakshmi. Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi marry?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi 854501
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya and Rajveer compete to break the Dahi Handi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir 854493
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay plans new evil move against Ranbir
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck 854200
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife 854197
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta threatens Nidhi with a knife
#GaneshChaturthi2023: 853958
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Ganesh Ji brings a lot of positive vibes in one’s life with his presence: Aditi Sharma
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini vows to destroy Radha 853862
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Damini vows to destroy Radha

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Kashvi Grover bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’ 854548
Exclusive: Kashvi Grover bags web series ‘Happy Birthday’
Mission Raniganj's New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission! 854539
Mission Raniganj’s New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission!
Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan 854151
Simple chikankari kurti can save your busy days! Take cues from Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan
Deck up in trendy Anarkalis like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh [Photos] 854383
Deck up in trendy Anarkalis like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh [Photos]
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees 854449
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif articulate royalty with statement blouse sleeve designs 854441
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif articulate royalty with statement blouse sleeve designs
Read Latest News