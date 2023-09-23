Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Malishka’s engagement ceremony begins. However, Rishi remembers his happy moments with Lakshmi and decides to take a step. Rishi comes to speak to Lakshmi. He holds Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) hand and confesses love to her in front of the family. Malishka, Neelam, and others are shocked by Rishi’s confession.

Lakshmi rejects Rishi’s proposal which hurts Rishi and he decides to go ahead with his marriage with Malishka. Rishi and Malishka get ready in their bridal avatar. However, just before the wedding ritual begins, Rishi goes to Lakshmi and makes her wear the ring. He also brings a garland and puts it around her neck. Rishi’s actions shock the family members.

In the coming episode, Rishi stops Lakshmi from leaving the house. He reveals to her that he loves her and wants to spend his life with her. However, Lakshmi refuses to accept his love. Soon, Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi and asks Rishi to make a choice between her and Lakshmi. Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam which shocks her.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 709 23rd September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Rishi and Lakshmi marry?